Vår Energi’s Digital Evolution Embodied on Jotun FPSO

The new deployment marks a new chapter in offshore operations, where full wireless coverage lays the foundation for real-time data processing, seamless sensor integration and smarter, safer platforms. The Jotun FPSO at the Balder Field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) is reportedly the first FPSO globally equipped with a full PMEC-enabled private network, supported by high-speed fiber-backhaul to the Ringhorne platform.

The project is part of Vår Energi’s Digital Field Worker program, which aims to improve safety, efficiency and data quality by connecting field workers on offshore installations with digital applications to cover 80% of tasks performed. The program is already fully implemented (using

Wi-Fi) on Goliat, with Gjøa to follow, while Vår’s Southern North Sea assets – including Balder and Ringhorne – are now 4G/5G enabled.

“This is a true industry-first, a digitally enabled FPSO with edge compute onboard. Vår Energi is raising the bar, and we’re proud to help them lead this transformation. This deployment showcases how combining connectivity and edge technology creates smarter, safer and more autonomous offshore operations”, said Per Atle Sørensen, Vice President and Head of Market Unit North Sea at Tampnet.

Tampnet’s solution at Jotun includes dedicated cellular coverage, local compute power (PMEC) and secure private network capabilities to support real-time communication, predictive maintenance, edge AI, remote assistance and more.