ADNOC Puts Oxford Flow’s ‘Emissions Eliminating’ Valve on Oil and Gas Trials

© Elnur / Adobe Stock
Oxford Flow has started commercial trials of its stemless control valve with ADNOC, marking a major step forward in industrial decarbonization across one of the world’s leading energy producers.

The pilot is a result of Oxford Flow’s success as a finalist in ADNOC’s inaugural Decarbonization Technology Challenge, held in collaboration with AWS, BP, Hub71 and Net Zero Technology Centre, in 2023.

The ES valves are currently being piloted in live operating conditions at Upper Zakum and Das Island - key production fields with high operational and environmental expectations.

The pilot, conducted in both onshore and offshore environments, aims to demonstrate the valve’s ability to eliminate fugitive emissions while supporting ADNOC’s decarbonization targets.

The ES valve is one of the only control valves proven through third-party testing to eliminate fugitive emissions. With no stem or external actuator, its compact design removes common failure points, reduces maintenance requirements and enables a significantly smaller footprint.

This makes it simpler to install and service, more reliable in extreme environments, and well suited to high-performance applications across upstream and downstream operations - supporting operators to cut emissions without compromising on efficiency or durability, according to Oxford Flow.

“Receiving a commendation in ADNOC’s Decarbonization Technology Challenge was a strong endorsement of the technology and its relevance to the industry’s net zero ambitions. Leaking valves are a major, often overlooked, source of emissions.

“By replacing them, operators can make fast, material progress in decarbonizing both onshore and offshore systems. It’s a significant step forward to now see ADNOC piloting the ES valve in live operations,” said Neil Poxon, CEO at Oxford Flow.

