Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwater Drilling Services Offshore Indonesia

SLB has secured multiple offshore drilling services contracts by Mubadala Energy for the Tangkulo natural gas deepwater development and associated exploration and appraisal activities in the Andaman Sea offshore Indonesia.

The contracts cover integrated drilling and well services across the full well life cycle, including directional drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, wireline, slickline, coiled tubing, well testing, mud logging and upper and lower completions.

The integrated delivery model is designed to streamline execution and enhance operational performance.

The project will leverage SLB’s offshore and deepwater technologies, including real-time downhole monitoring, aimed at reducing operational risk and improving well placement.

First gas from the Tangkulo development is targeted before the end of 2028. The contracts were awarded through a competitive tender process.

“Through this partnership, we will deploy advanced drilling technologies to support safe, efficient execution and delivery of first gas anticipated by end of 2028. The Tangkulo field is a cornerstone project in our Southeast Asia portfolio and underscores our role in supporting Indonesia’s long-term energy security and economic growth,” said Abdulla Bu Ali, president director, Mubadala Energy Indonesia.

“Deepwater developments demand disciplined execution and integrated delivery. By combining advanced drilling technologies, real-time insights and strong local expertise, we are well positioned to support safe and efficient offshore operations and accelerate progress toward first gas,” added Sherif Shohdy, president, Asia, SLB.