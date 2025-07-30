SLB Unveils OnWave Autonomous Logging Platform for Well Ops

Global energy technology company SLB has introduced the OnWave autonomous logging platform, said to enable more efficient and reliable acquisition of formation evaluation measurements in any well condition.

This first-of-its-kind technology autonomously acquires multiple, high-fidelity measurements downhole, without the need of a wireline unit, and wireline cable.

The OnWave platform’s cable-free design takes less than half the time to deploy compared with conventional wireline platforms, while enabling drill pipe rotation and mud circulation during logging operations, to enhance well safety and minimize stuck pipe events.

Deployable in any well trajectory — without the need for an onsite SLB crew — the OnWave platform executes tasks downhole that would typically be performed manually by engineers at surface, including borehole measurement acquisition and data quality checks.

It also verifies the tool’s position and functionality downhole through constant communication with surface, assuring confidence in the data acquisition quality and avoiding remedial logging runs.

Deployed across diverse basins, including in the United States and Middle East, the OnWave platform has demonstrated significant efficiency gains in complex well trajectories, according to SLB.

In South Texas, the platform reduced the landing time to total depth of the well from hours to just 27 minutes, a 70% reduction compared with conventional deployment techniques. Processing of the measurements at surface provided high‑quality integrated petrophysics and acoustic insights, enabling the E&P operator to improve the stimulation and completion designs and derisk asset field development.

“The OnWave platform marks the beginning of a new era in formation evaluation. By streamlining how we gather high-fidelity measurements downhole, we are opening up key opportunities for our customers to integrate data-driven decision making into their workflows across the well life cycle — from exploration through to production and recovery,” said Frederik Majkut, president of Reservoir Performance, SLB.