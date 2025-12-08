Vissim to Provide Vessel Collision Avoidance System for Qatari Offshore Field

Norwegian technology company Vissim has secured a contract with a Qatar-based oil and gas operator to deliver a vessel collision avoidance system at an undisclosed oil field offshore Qatar.

As part of a three-year agreement, Vissim will provide specialized software that enables a fully digitized and user-friendly overview of vessel traffic at the offshore field.

The core of Vissim’s technology is a specially designed software platform which, through input from millions of data points such as the automatic vessel identification system (AIS), provides situational awareness of the geographical area and increases understanding of maritime safety, security, and efficiency.

The plan is that the vessel collision avoidance system will be operational at the field in the first half of 2026.

“Supporting the operator’s vessel collision avoidance system is an excellent example of how digital maritime solutions can enhance safety and situational awareness in offshore environments. By integrating real-time vessel data and analytics, we are assisting the operator in gaining a more comprehensive understanding of vessel activity and improve protection of people and assets at the field,” said Benedicte Stiberg, Regional Director Middle East at Vissim.