Windward Offshore Takes Delivery of Vard-Built CSOV

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has delivered the second Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) to Windward Offshore, named Windward Paris.

The naming ceremony was held at the delivery yard, Vard Brattvaag in Norway on January 28, 2026.

Windward Paris is the second CSOV Vard has delivered to Windward Offshore, one week before contractual delivery date.

The first vessel Windward Athens, delivered on time in September 2025, is currently operating under an O&M contract, while Windward Paris will support the construction phase of a new offshore wind farm in the German Bight.

These two vessels are the first of four highly advanced and hybrid all-around platforms Windward Offshore has contracted with Fincantieri subsidiary Vard and are the maiden projects for Windward Offshore in the CSOV/SOV market. Both vessels were chartered fairly in advance and are going straight into operation after delivery.

Windward Paris is based on the well-received Vard 4 19 design, featuring battery hybrid technology and preparation for future operation on green methanol, designed for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations.

As two of Vard's total delivery of four, both Windward Athens and Windward Paris are delivered with cyber notation according to the mandatory regulations.

Windward Paris is 87.5-meter long with a beam of 19.5 meters. The CSOV is equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, and a height-adjustable boat landing system.

Seaonics has delivered an 5T@25m Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) C25 3D Crane designed for offshore wind operations. It features a fully electrical controlled motion compensation system, ensuring smooth and precise movements even in challenging conditions.

To achieve energy-efficient and smart operations at sea, with the goal of reducing fuel consumption, the vessel has a comprehensive SeaQ package from Vard Electro that includes systems and solutions for Power, Control, Bridge, and Communication.

Vard Interiors has delivered HVAC-R, piping systems and modern interior solutions designed to create environments that are both functional and conducive to individual well-being and productivity aboard the vessel.

The CSOV has accommodation for 120 people on board.