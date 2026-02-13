Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Takes Operatorship of Oman’s Offshore Block 18

Published

(Credit: Petronas)
(Credit: Petronas)

Petronas has signed a concession agreement with the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and OQ Exploration and Production Batinah Offshore (OQEP) for exploration activities in offshore Block 18, expanding its international upstream portfolio.

The agreement was signed by Petronas’ wholly owned subsidiary, PC Oman Ventures (PCOVL), which will assume operatorship of Block 18 in partnership with OQEP.

Block 18 covers more than 21,000 square kilometers offshore northeast Oman and is described as a frontier exploration area spanning geological settings from shallow to ultra-deep water.

PCOVL has been active in Oman since 2018 and holds a participating interest in Block 61. The new concession builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Petronas and OQEP in October 2025.

“Building on our technical strengths and successes, Petronas continues to expand its exploration activities into new frontiers. Through our innovative exploration approaches and OQEP’s basin expertise, we aim to jointly unlock the potential of Block 18, contributing to Oman’s long-term energy security.

“The addition of Block 18 aligns with our commitment to disciplined portfolio expansion, providing strategic optionality across our international portfolio,” said Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, Vice President of International Assets, Petronas.

Petronas said the partnership aligns its offshore exploration capability with OQEP’s regional expertise as part of its strategy to strengthen its upstream portfolio.

In 2025, Petronas reported discoveries in Malaysia’s Lebah Emas producing well and Suriname Block 52 as part of its international exploration activities.

Middle East Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Subsea7)

Chevron Enlists Subsea7 for Mediterranean Sea Job
(Credit: Petronas)

Malaysia Oil and Gas Projects Advance with Petronas' PSC...
(Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC, RWE Explore LNG Supply Deal as Germany-UAE Deepen...
(Credit: EnQuest)

EnQuest Secures Extension for Vietnam's Offshore Block

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

AF Offshore Secures North Sea Decom Job

AF Offshore Secures North Sea

Island Offshore’s Hybrid OECV Hits Water at Vard Yard in Romania (Video)

Island Offshore’s Hybrid OECV

Jumbo Offshore Wraps Up Errea Wittu FPSO Mooring Pre-Lay in Guyana

Jumbo Offshore Wraps Up Errea

Petronas Takes Operatorship of Oman’s Offshore Block 18

Petronas Takes Operatorship of

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine