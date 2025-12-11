Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SLB, Shell Form Alliance to Streamline Digital Oil and Gas Solutions

Published

© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock
© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock

Global energy technology company SLB have signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Shell to develop digital and AI solutions that drive measurable performance and efficiency gains across upstream operations for the company and the wider industry.

The collaboration has the ambition to develop agentic AI-powered solutions that will accelerate and amplify the capabilities of technical experts and decision makers.

The aim is to develop and deploy an open data and AI infrastructure that unifies data and workflows across subsurface, well construction and production in a secure digital environment, using SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform.

The collaboration represents a long-standing relationship between the companies. Earlier this year, SLB announced a technical partnership to deploy its Petrel subsurface software across Shell’s assets worldwide to standardize infrastructure and workflows and accelerate scalable digital solutions, helping to improve cost operating efficiencies.

It will help inform Shell’s digital strategy and technology roadmap, promote mutual learning to support Shell’s broader digital transformation, and contribute to the development of digital solutions that are commercially viable and broadly applicable across the industry.

“The energy industry is being reshaped by digital and AI. Working with industry leaders like Shell enables us to accelerate development of advanced digital and agentic AI solutions that are changing how our industry works through automation and autonomy to generate value right across upstream, from planning through operations,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB’s digital business.

