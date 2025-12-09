Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EnerMech Gets Onboard Woodside’s Pluto Train 2 LNG Project

Published

Pluto Train 2 module (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Woodside Energy)
Pluto Train 2 module (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Woodside Energy)

EnerMech has secured a contract from Bechtel to deliver chemical cleaning services for Woodside Energy’s Pluto Train 2 LNG project in Western Australia, the company said.

Bechtel is responsible for engineering and construction of the expansion, which will process gas from the Scarborough field and add around 5 million tonnes per year of LNG capacity.

EnerMech will clean key process units, including the acid gas removal unit and heated water system, and will supply chemicals, testing equipment and waste-handling services.

Mobilization is expected to begin this month, building on EnerMech’s prior work on major LNG projects including Curtis Island, Wheatstone and Gorgon.

“This award is strategically important as it reinforces our 12-year collaboration with Bechtel and strengthens our presence in the Australian LNG sector,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.

“We’re pleased to have EnerMech on board for this scope of work. We look forward to their safe and high-quality execution of Chemical Cleaning across our systems,” added Corey McGovern, Bechtel’s Pluto Train 2 Senior Project Manager.

Technology LNG Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Japan’s JERA Signs First Long-Term LNG Deal with India’s...
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Eni Expands Asian Footprint with Long-Term LNG Contract in...
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Texas LNG Signs 20-Year Offtake Deal with Macquarie
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies, Partners to Plug Financing Gap at $20B...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

ESG Completes Service Operation Vessel Conversion for HOS

ESG Completes Service Operatio

Orbital Marine Power Secures $9.31m Investment

Orbital Marine Power Secures $

Shell Seeks Buyer for 20% Stake in Brazilian Oilfield Cluster

Shell Seeks Buyer for 20% Stak

VAALCO Energy Spuds First Well in New Drilling Campaign off Gabon

VAALCO Energy Spuds First Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine