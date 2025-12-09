EnerMech Gets Onboard Woodside’s Pluto Train 2 LNG Project

EnerMech has secured a contract from Bechtel to deliver chemical cleaning services for Woodside Energy’s Pluto Train 2 LNG project in Western Australia, the company said.

Bechtel is responsible for engineering and construction of the expansion, which will process gas from the Scarborough field and add around 5 million tonnes per year of LNG capacity.

EnerMech will clean key process units, including the acid gas removal unit and heated water system, and will supply chemicals, testing equipment and waste-handling services.

Mobilization is expected to begin this month, building on EnerMech’s prior work on major LNG projects including Curtis Island, Wheatstone and Gorgon.

“This award is strategically important as it reinforces our 12-year collaboration with Bechtel and strengthens our presence in the Australian LNG sector,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.

“We’re pleased to have EnerMech on board for this scope of work. We look forward to their safe and high-quality execution of Chemical Cleaning across our systems,” added Corey McGovern, Bechtel’s Pluto Train 2 Senior Project Manager.