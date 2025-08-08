Eco Wave Power Makes Progress with US Wave Energy Pilot Installation

Onshore wave energy company Eco Wave Power Global has installed its energy conversion unit at the Port of Los Angeles, marking a key step toward first operational testing of the company's inaugural U.S. wave energy pilot.

The energy conversion unit (ECU) is the central component of Eco Wave Power's patented system. It is located onshore and converts the up-and-down motion of ocean waves, transferred via hydraulic cylinders, into clean electricity.

"The placement of our energy conversion unit is more than just a technical milestone-it represents the moment our project transitions from construction to the pre-operation stage.

“With the ECU on-site, we are now preparing for the first testing phase of our U.S. pilot and showcasing a path toward practical wave energy adoption in America,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

The Port of Los Angeles pilot is a demonstration project, specifically designed to facilitate environmental monitoring and regulatory processes with key authorities, and serve as an educational and showcase platform for officials, industry stakeholders, and potential partners.

The company will continue to collect primary energy production data from its grid-connected site in Israel, which will be supplemented by upcoming deployments in Taiwan, India, and Portugal, creating a multi-site operational network for performance and durability validation.

Eco Wave Power's onshore system is modular and low impact, requiring no seabed drilling or marine construction, and is designed for minimal environmental disturbance.

With the energy conversion unit now installed, Eco Wave Power will move forward with final hydraulic and electrical works to complete system integration and operational testing in advance of the official unveiling on September 9, 2025.

The pilot is hosted by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and is supported by Shell's Marine Renewable Program.