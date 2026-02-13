Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ConocoPhillips Submits $2B Greater Ekofisk Gas Redevelopment Plans

Published

(Credit: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia)
(Credit: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia)

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia and its partners have submitted two Plans for Development and Operation (PDOs) to Norway’s Ministry of Energy for a combined redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area of the North Sea.

The Previously Produced Fields (PPF) project targets estimated recoverable gas and condensate resources of 90–120 million barrels of oil equivalent. Planned investments total about $2 billion (NOK 19.5 billion), including $1.47 (NOK 14 billion) for Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk and $580 million (NOK 5.5 billion) for Tommeliten Gamma.

The development will comprise 11 wells and four subsea templates tied back to the Ekofisk Complex via a shared multiphase pipeline. Albuskjell will include two subsea templates and six wells, while Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma will each have one subsea template with three and two associated wells, respectively.

“With our partners, we are making long-term, profitable investments in the Greater Ekofisk Area to enable new resource development and production at a low cost of supply. This project adds value and boosts Europe’s energy security with additional gas,” said Steinar Våge, President, Europe and North Africa for ConocoPhillips.

The three fields were previously shut in before end-of-life due to decommissioning of infrastructure and limited processing capacity at Ekofisk. Capacity is expected to become available in the late 2020s, enabling renewed gas production.

First gas is expected in the fourth quarter of 2028, subject to regulatory approval. Peak production is estimated at 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day gross.

The project is expected to create around 5,900 jobs during execution, with more than 80% of contracts awarded to Norwegian companies.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia operates the licenses with a 35.1% interest in Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk and a 28.3% interest in Tommeliten Gamma.

In Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk, partners are Vår Energi (52.3%), Orlen Upstream Norway (7.6%) and Petoro (5%).

In Tommeliten Gamma, partners are Orlen Upstream Norway (62.6%) and Vår Energi (9.1%).

