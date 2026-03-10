Archer Secures Long-Term Extension with Norwegian Oil and Gas Firm

Archer has secured a three-year contract extension with a major operator on the Norwegian continental shelf under a long‑term frame agreement for the provision of wireline services.

Based on 2025 activity levels, annual revenue from this contract is estimated to represent between 7% and 9% of total Well Services revenue.

The exercise of the extension option ensures continued provision of wireline services under the existing contractual framework.

“We are delighted that Archer was elected to continue our work for the client. The exercise of this extension option confirms the strength of our long‑standing cooperation and reflects our consistent delivery of safe, efficient and reliable wireline services on the NCS. We have been providing wireline services for this operator in Norway since 2010,” said Bjørn Nilsen, Vice President Well Services at Archer.