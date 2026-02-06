Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Construction Starts on Nederwiek 2 Offshore Wind Grid Platform

Published

(Credit: TenneT)
(Credit: TenneT)

Seatrium, GE Vernova and transmission system operator TenneT have marked the strike steel for the Nederwiek 2 offshore platform, the third platform under TenneT’s 2 GW offshore wind grid program.

The start of construction was marked by parallel ceremonies held on February 5 at Seatrium yards in Singapore and Batam, Indonesia.

The Nederwiek 2 platform is the third offshore platform being built by the Seatrium - GE Vernova consortium as part of TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid connection program. The first project, IJmuiden Ver Beta, marked its strike steel on September 11, 2024, followed by IJmuiden Ver Gamma on May 14, 2025.

Once commissioned in 2029, the first grid connection will be ready to connect 2 GW of electricity from the IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind farm in the North Sea. Additional grid connections are scheduled to follow in subsequent years.

“This moment marks another great milestone in our construction activities. We expect 2026 to be even busier than the previous year with now 3 platforms of our 2GW design under construction in the portfolio. We are looking forward to continue the good cooperation with our partners GE Vernova and Seatrium,” said Michiel Cadenau, Project Director at TenneT.

The projects use high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms to the onshore high-voltage grid.

Electricity generated offshore is transmitted as alternating current to offshore converter platforms via 66-kilovolt connections, where it is converted to direct current.

Power is then transported to onshore converter stations at Maasvlakte Rotterdam through 525-kilovolt cable links, before being converted back to alternating current and fed into the onshore grid.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind HVDC Offshore Substation

Related Offshore News

© Alex / Adobe Stock

Germany’s PNE Loses Bid for Vietnam’s Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Vard)

Windward Offshore Takes Delivery of Vard-Built CSOV
(Credit: Ørsted)

US Federal Court Allows Ørsted to Resume Sunrise Wind...
(Credit: Niemann / 50Hertz)

50Hertz, Skyborn Ink Deal for Gennaker Offshore Converter...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Venterra Company, CAPE Holland, Awarded Contract for Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm

Venterra Company, CAPE Holland

Bae Systems Launches Incubator Program to Propel Technologies Beyond Defense

Bae Systems Launches Incubator

DOF Group ASA Contract Award for Well Intervention Services in North America

DOF Group ASA Contract Award f

Jacket Loadout Milestone Completed for BorWin6 Offshore HVDC Platform

Jacket Loadout Milestone Compl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine