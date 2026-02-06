Construction Starts on Nederwiek 2 Offshore Wind Grid Platform

Seatrium, GE Vernova and transmission system operator TenneT have marked the strike steel for the Nederwiek 2 offshore platform, the third platform under TenneT’s 2 GW offshore wind grid program.

The start of construction was marked by parallel ceremonies held on February 5 at Seatrium yards in Singapore and Batam, Indonesia.

The Nederwiek 2 platform is the third offshore platform being built by the Seatrium - GE Vernova consortium as part of TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid connection program. The first project, IJmuiden Ver Beta, marked its strike steel on September 11, 2024, followed by IJmuiden Ver Gamma on May 14, 2025.

Once commissioned in 2029, the first grid connection will be ready to connect 2 GW of electricity from the IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind farm in the North Sea. Additional grid connections are scheduled to follow in subsequent years.

“This moment marks another great milestone in our construction activities. We expect 2026 to be even busier than the previous year with now 3 platforms of our 2GW design under construction in the portfolio. We are looking forward to continue the good cooperation with our partners GE Vernova and Seatrium,” said Michiel Cadenau, Project Director at TenneT.

The projects use high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms to the onshore high-voltage grid.

Electricity generated offshore is transmitted as alternating current to offshore converter platforms via 66-kilovolt connections, where it is converted to direct current.

Power is then transported to onshore converter stations at Maasvlakte Rotterdam through 525-kilovolt cable links, before being converted back to alternating current and fed into the onshore grid.