Full Remote Five-Plug Cenenting Ops in Saudi Arabia

Expro delivered what is said to be the world’s first fully remote five-plug cementing operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The milestone operation, executed using Expro’s Generation-X Remote Plug Launcher (RPL) and proprietary SkyHook cement-line make-up device, marks a major step forward in the company’s expansion into the Middle East. The fully automated solution enabled a complex, multi-stage cement job to be completed with zero red-zone entry or man-riding operations, setting a new industry benchmark for personnel safety and operational control.

This breakthrough builds on Expro’s first successful cementing job in the Kingdom, delivered in January. That initial operation laid the foundation for a rapid regional ramp-up, culminating in May’s delivery of the five-plug job. Together, these achievements reflect a deliberate progression from strategic market entry to innovation leadership, demonstrating the proven scalability and reliability of Expro’s cementing technologies in one of the world’s most technically demanding operating environments.

Jeremy Angelle, Vice President of Well Construction at Expro, said: “Our entry into Saudi Arabia is more than just geographic expansion - it’s about transforming cementing operations through advanced engineering. This breakthrough showcases our Generation-X and SkyHook technologies as world-class innovations that drive measurable safety and efficiency gains.”

The complex five-plug stage-cementing operation was executed for a challenging 9-5/8” casing run in a high-pressure gas well, the longest of its kind in the field. Utilizing Expro’s modular Generation-X RPL, all of the five downhole components were pre-loaded in a controlled shop environment and then remotely launched at the well site with precision. Expro’s modular cement head allowed the operator to eliminate high-risk tasks at the rig site, significantly reducing rig time, and enhancing the overall well integrity through optimized cement placement and effective zonal isolation.

Building on this momentum, additional deployments across the region have further validated the benefits of Expro’s remote and wireless cementing technologies. In one case, the customer was able to displace cement through the top drive at up to 13 bpm, resulting in cleaner wellbores, faster transitions from casing to cementing, and reduced static wellbore time. Collectively, these case studies demonstrate how Expro’s solutions enhance operational integrity and redefine safety standards, particularly in markets where reliability, repeatability, and HSE performance are critical.

“Both the Generation-X™ launcher and SkyHook™ system were designed with safety, control, and field adaptability in mind,” added Angelle. “To see them deliver such strong results in a new region is a proud moment, and a signal of what’s possible as we grow our well construction capabilities globally.”