Aker BP Extends Scarabeo 8 Contract for Offshore Drilling in Norway into 2028

Saipem announced that Aker BP has exercised a new option to extend the contract for the semi-submersible drilling unit Scarabeo 8, prolonging its deployment for an additional year.

This is the third extension of the contract originally awarded in March 2022, following those already announced for 2026 and 2027, and confirms the continuity of offshore drilling activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The extension, worth $157 million, which covers the rate for rig hire excluding fuel and other additional services, is subject to approval by Aker BP’s Board of Directors, scheduled for January 2026. In addition, Saipem and Aker BP have introduced a clause in the contract allowing for further future extensions, strengthening the long-term collaboration and consolidating the joint commitment to safe and sustainable operations in line with the highest industry standards.

Scarabeo 8, a sixth-generation unit designed to operate in harsh environments, will continue to deliver performance in compliance with the strict safety and operational standards of the Norwegian Continental Shelf.