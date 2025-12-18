Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Bags Multiple Vessel Deals with Petrobras in Brazil

Published

(Credit: DOF Group)
(Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured seven new contract extensions with Petrobras for its offshore support vessels (OSVs) in Brazil, valued over $160 million.

Five of DOF's Brazilian-flagged anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, all with ROVs on board, including Skandi Fluminense, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Angra, Skandi Urca and Skandi Iguaçu, have had their current contracts with Petrobras extended until the first quarter of 2027.

The new four-year contracts for the five vessels that were signed and announced in May-June 2025 with original planned start in the first quarter of 2026 have had commencement postponed until the start of 2027, with all other terms and conditions unchanged, meaning that the new contracts will run until the first quarter of 2031.

Petrobras and DOF have in addition agreed to extend the two current RSV contracts for the vessels Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia with new duration until the end of 2026.

The start of the new four-year contracts for Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia signed and announced in October 2025 will thus be postponed until the start of 2027.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity South America AHTS Oil and Gas RSV

Related Offshore News

The Mariner field in the UK North Sea (Credit: Jamie Baikie and Michal Wachucik / Equinor)

Hydrasun to Supply Subsea Equipment for North Sea Oil and...
Wind Ace WTIV (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Cadeler)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in...
(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Wraps Up Cable Installation Job for TenneT’s...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Extends IMR Services Deal with Equinor

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

Aker BP Extends Scarabeo 8 Contract for Offshore Drilling in Norway into 2028

Aker BP Extends Scarabeo 8 Con

Poland Allocates 3.4 GW Capacity in Offshore Wind Auction

Poland Allocates 3.4 GW Capaci

Eni Finalizes CCS Partnership with Blackrock-Backed GIP

Eni Finalizes CCS Partnership

DOF Bags Multiple Vessel Deals with Petrobras in Brazil

DOF Bags Multiple Vessel Deals

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine