New Chief Takes Reins at Dolphin Drilling

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has appointed new chief executive officer (CEO) following the resignation of Jon Oliver Bryce.

Dolphin Drilling’s board of directors has appointed Michael Boyd, currently the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, as the new CEO, effective immediately.

Boyd brings extensive industry experience and has been central to shaping Dolphin Drilling’s commercial strategy in recent years. As CEO, he will drive a renewed focus on operational performance, cost discipline, contract backlog, and targeted capital allocation.

The company’s refreshed strategy is aimed at reducing uncertainty and delivering sustainable long-term value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

He will be supported by the COO and CFO, who together will form the company’s core executive team. This strengthened leadership structure is designed to create a more agile, focused organization with clear direction and robust operational and financial oversight.

“We would like to thank Jon Oliver Bryce for his contributions to the Company and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

“We are pleased to appoint Michael Boyd as the new CEO of Dolphin Drilling. Michael has been instrumental in building our contract portfolio and strengthening our commercial performance. His deep industry knowledge and strategic focus make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the company into its next chapter,” said Ronny Bjørnådal, Dolphin Drilling’s Chairman.