Archer to Remain North Sea Drilling and Maintenance Duty for Aker BP

Aker BP has exercised the three-year extension option under the long-term contract with Archer for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services in the North Sea.

The long-term contract was originally awarded in November 2020 for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on the Ula and Valhall installations in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The exercised extension will start upon expiry of the initial five-year term, ensuring continuity of operations and extending the contract through December 31, 2028.

Under the extended contract, Archer will continue to deliver platform drilling operations, maintenance services and intervention support, including integrated engineering, rental equipment and well services where required.

“The exercise of this extension option reflects Aker BP’s continued confidence in Archer’s people, systems and ability to deliver safe, efficient and reliable operations on the Ula and Valhall assets.

“Our long-standing relationship with Aker BP spans more than three decades, and we are proud to further build on this legacy. I would like to thank our offshore and onshore teams for their consistent performance and commitment, which have been instrumental in securing this extension,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.