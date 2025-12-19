ConocoPhillips Hires Subsea7 for Work Offshore Norway

Subsea7 has secured a contract by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, subsidiary of ConocoPhillips, for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development, offshore Norway.

Subsea7’s scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF). It follows the award of May 2025 contract for front-end engineering and design that finalized the technical definition of the development.

Engineering and project management will begin immediately, with the main offshore campaigns scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

Subsea7 did not disclose the exact value of the contract, deeming it large, which means its value is between $300 million and $500 million.

The Previously Produced Fields are located in the Greater Ekofisk Area, approximately 290 kilometers southwest of Stavanger, Norway. The PPF development will be connected to the existing Ekofisk Complex.

The contract is subject to authority approval of Plan for Development and Operations (PDO).

“This award continues our strong collaboration with ConocoPhillips. The FEED study enabled Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision.

“We are excited to continue working closely with ConocoPhillips to deliver the Previously Produced Fields development project safely and efficiently,” said Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway.