Oil and Gas Redevelopment Project off Norway Gets $1.8B Approval

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, and its partners Vår Energi, Orlen Upstream Norway, and Petoro, have made a final investment decision (FID) for the joint redevelopment of an oil and gas project in the Greater Ekofisk Area, offshore Norway.

The FID is for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) Project, with plans for the development and operation (PDOs) to be submitted to the Norwegian Ministry of Energy in the first quarter of 2026.

The PPF Project is a joint redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk, and Tommeliten Gamma fields, with recoverable gas condensate resources estimated at 90 to 120 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The project’s capital investment is approximately $1.3 billion (NOK 14 billion) for PL018B/F and approximately $500 million (NOK 5.5 billion) for PL044/D. The joint development concept includes 11 wells and four new subsea templates - all tied back to the Ekofisk Complex via a shared multiphase pipeline.

According to the partners, the first gas is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk are located in PL018B and PL018F, while PL044 and PL044D comprise of Tommeliten Gamma in the new license structures. The three fields were shut in before end-of-life in 1998 due to decommissioning of infrastructure and limited processing capacity at Ekofisk. Capacity is expected to become available in the late 2020s, enabling future gas production from these fields.

(Credit: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia)

Certain ownership changes have been announced to be executed shortly. ConocoPhillips operates both PL018B/F and PL044/D. The ownership post transactions will be ConocoPhillips with 35.1% interest in PL018B/F and 28.3% interest in PL044/D.

Other partners include Vår Energi (52.3% in PL018B/F and 9.1% in PL044/D), Orlen Upstream Norway (7.6% in PL018B/F and 62.6% in PL044/D), and Petoro (5% in PL018B/F).

“Our focus is on projects with low cost of supply and increased gas delivery to Europe. We are advancing our near-field resource strategy with subsea developments in the GEA, and we value our license partners’ support for the PPF Project,” said Steinar Våge, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa for ConocoPhillips.

Following submission of PDOs, the PPF Project is subject to final regulatory approvals.