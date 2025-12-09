Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Secures Permit for North Sea Drilling Operation

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 35/11-32 S in production license 090 HS, operated by Equinor with 60% working interest.

The other partners in license are Inpex Idemitsu Norge and Vår Energi, each holding 20% stakes.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

