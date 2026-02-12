Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybersecurity Tool for Offshore Wind Farms

Published

© Jayk / Adobe Stock
© Jayk / Adobe Stock

Maritime and critical infrastructure cybersecurity specialist Cydome has introduced a cybersecurity solution designed for offshore wind farms and other remote energy facilities that can be deployed without physical installation.

The new offering, Cydome Embedded for Remote Energy Facilities, deploys as a virtual container on existing VSAT routers and other network edge devices, enabling cybersecurity protection and compliance without requiring technicians to access offshore sites.

Offshore wind operators face increasing regulatory requirements and cyber threats, while installations are often physically difficult and costly to access. Cydome said its embedded solution uses edge computing to provide remote installation and maintenance, eliminating the need for on-site hardware deployment.

According to industry data cited by the company, Europe operates around 135 offshore wind farms with more than 6,000 turbines and 34 GW of capacity, with installations growing 40% year over year.

At the same time, only 1% of 11,000 global wind assets have adequate cyber protection, while energy infrastructure has faced rising ransomware attacks and breach incidents.

The company said sending technicians offshore for installation can cost up to $200,000 including vessel rental, while a single day of downtime for a 10MW turbine can result in $15,000–$30,000 in lost revenue.

Cydome Embedded provides AI-driven real-time threat detection, network security, automated vulnerability scanning and centralized risk and compliance monitoring across IT and operational technology environments. The platform supports multi-site management, allowing operators to monitor entire wind farms from a single interface.

"Existing cybersecurity solutions assume you can send technicians to install hardware. We have achieved a technological breakthrough that delivers full protection on existing hardware with minimal computing power, enabling operators to secure remote assets, including maritime-specific assets, without the need for physical access," said Nir Ayalon, Founder & CEO of Cydome.

The solution supports deployment on existing routers from Peplink, Speedcast and others, and is generally available, according to the company.

Technology Offshore Renewable Energy Industry News Cyber Security Activity Software Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

GustoMSC NG-16000X WTIV (Credit: GustoMSC)

NOV’s GustoMSC to Design Korea’s Wind Turbine Installation...
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler’s Nexra Lines Up O&M Campaign in Taiwan
(Credit: TenneT)

Mammoet to Handle Substation Load-Outs for TenneT 2GW...
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Martens en Van Oord Purchases Autonomous Survey Vessel From Demcon unmanned systems

Martens en Van Oord Purchases

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwater Drilling Services Offshore Indonesia

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwat

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybersecurity Tool for Offshore Wind Farms

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybers

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine