Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybersecurity Tool for Offshore Wind Farms

Maritime and critical infrastructure cybersecurity specialist Cydome has introduced a cybersecurity solution designed for offshore wind farms and other remote energy facilities that can be deployed without physical installation.

The new offering, Cydome Embedded for Remote Energy Facilities, deploys as a virtual container on existing VSAT routers and other network edge devices, enabling cybersecurity protection and compliance without requiring technicians to access offshore sites.

Offshore wind operators face increasing regulatory requirements and cyber threats, while installations are often physically difficult and costly to access. Cydome said its embedded solution uses edge computing to provide remote installation and maintenance, eliminating the need for on-site hardware deployment.

According to industry data cited by the company, Europe operates around 135 offshore wind farms with more than 6,000 turbines and 34 GW of capacity, with installations growing 40% year over year.

At the same time, only 1% of 11,000 global wind assets have adequate cyber protection, while energy infrastructure has faced rising ransomware attacks and breach incidents.

The company said sending technicians offshore for installation can cost up to $200,000 including vessel rental, while a single day of downtime for a 10MW turbine can result in $15,000–$30,000 in lost revenue.

Cydome Embedded provides AI-driven real-time threat detection, network security, automated vulnerability scanning and centralized risk and compliance monitoring across IT and operational technology environments. The platform supports multi-site management, allowing operators to monitor entire wind farms from a single interface.

"Existing cybersecurity solutions assume you can send technicians to install hardware. We have achieved a technological breakthrough that delivers full protection on existing hardware with minimal computing power, enabling operators to secure remote assets, including maritime-specific assets, without the need for physical access," said Nir Ayalon, Founder & CEO of Cydome.

The solution supports deployment on existing routers from Peplink, Speedcast and others, and is generally available, according to the company.