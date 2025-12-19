Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

Published

(Credit: Tekmar Group)
(Credit: Tekmar Group)

Asset protection technology and offshore energy services provider Tekmar Group has signed a contract worth over $9 million from an existing engineering, procurement and construction customer for a major U.K. offshore wind project.

The AIM-listed subsea engineering firm said the scope of work covers the supply of its 10th Generation Cable Protection System and associated ancillaries for an offshore wind farm in U.K. waters.

According to Tekmar, it will use its in-house engineering capabilities and cable protection system design expertise to deliver the project. Subject to a final investment decision expected in early 2026, delivery is planned for late 2027.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with this customer through the award of another major project. This contract reinforces Tekmar's position as the clear market leader in subsea asset protection, with our technologies protecting two thirds of the world's installed offshore wind capacity,” said Richard Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Tekmar Group.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Wind Ace WTIV (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Cadeler)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in...
(Credit: ESVAGT)

ESVAGT Acquires Two SOVs from Edda Wind
(Credit: NKT)

NKT Expands Swedish Cable Accessories Plant Amid Rising...
(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Wraps Up Cable Installation Job for TenneT’s...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

Equinor Renews Subsea Inspection Deal with Subsea 7

Equinor Renews Subsea Inspecti

Saipem Gets DNV Certification for Offshore Asset Lifecycle Management

Saipem Gets DNV Certification

Archer to Remain North Sea Drilling and Maintenance Duty for Aker BP

Archer to Remain North Sea Dri

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offsho

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine