Ithaca Extends Stay of Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flotel in Norh Sea

Published

Oil and gas firm Ithaca Energy has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Prosafe for the charter of Safe Caledonia accommodation rig n the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

The LoI for Safe Caledonia entails provision of gangway connected accommodation support at the Captain field.

The firm duration of the contract starting within the second quarter of 2027 is six months with up to three months of options, with final contract award expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The value of the contract linked to the LoI is approximately $30 million to $44 million depending on options, according to Prosafe.

“The Safe Caledonia has been providing high quality accommodation support with class leading gangway connectivity at the Captain facility since June 2025 and has been extended to early February 2026.

“This LoI for operations in 2027 is a real testament to the capabilities of both vessel and crew in the demanding North Sea environment, and the strong relationship Prosafe has with Ithaca Energy,” said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe says:

