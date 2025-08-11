New Robotic Solution for FPSO Tank Cleaning

Ambipar and SBM Offshore announced a solution for cleaning cargo oil tanks on (FPSOs), a solution that importantly is geared to completely remove humans from entering tanks during cleaning activities.

“This robotic solution marks a turning point for the offshore industry. By automating a traditionally hazardous process, we are not only enhancing safety but also boosting operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact. It’s a clear demonstration of how innovation and responsibility can go hand in hand,” said Rogério Calderaro, Head Global of Industrial Services at Ambipar.

Traditionally, cleaning these tanks involves significant health and safety risks for workers, who operate in restricted spaces under high temperatures and in contact with chemical residues. he new approach, resulting from collaboration between the two companies, will implement technology to use remotely operated robots to carry out the process in a safe way, dramatically reducing confined space risks and potential casualties.

The technology has already been successfully applied to an FPSO in offshore operation. The robot removed heavy oily sludge, while the onboard team (POB) monitored the process remotely, 24-hours a day, from a safe location outside the tank.

In addition to enhanced safety, the solution is said to reduce costs and timeframes involved in the cleaning process.



“We are excited to announce this agreement with Ambipar," said Jaap-Harm Westhuis, Technology, Innovation and Product Development Director at SBM Offshore. "We will be at the forefront of a new revolutionary approach to deliver cutting-edge solutions to eliminate human-related risks while delivering complex tasks such as the cleaning of oil tanks on FPSOs. This collaboration will enable companies to offer much safer working conditions for their crew, whilst protecting the environment.”



