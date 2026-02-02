Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Lines Up Qatar’s Decom Job Covering 27 Offshore Platforms

Published

© snapin / Adobe Stock
© snapin / Adobe Stock

McDermott has secured a decommissioning definition engineering contract by QatarEnergy for Qatar’s inaugural offshore decommissioning initiative.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will develop a comprehensive technical and commercial framework and conduct detailed techno-economic studies to ensure the safe and systematic retirement and removal of 27 aging offshore platforms.

This encompasses all associated subsea infrastructure - including subsea cables and pipelines located in the Al-Karkara, Idd El-Shargi and Maydan Mahzam fields.

"As the first decommissioning project of its kind in the country, and given the scale of assets to be retired, this award represents a significant milestone and an exciting new chapter for McDermott, QatarEnergy and the State of Qatar.

“We are uniquely positioned to deliver a landmark framework that will set new industry benchmarks and establish best-in-class standards for future decommissioning efforts in the region and beyond,” said Mike Sutherland, McDermott Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East.

Definition engineering will start immediately and be led from McDermott's office in Doha.

"McDermott has installed the majority of Qatar's offshore assets. We are proud to apply decades of experience to continue delivering innovative, lifecycle-focused energy solutions through our long-standing, trusted partnership with QatarEnergy," added Neil Gunnion, Qatar Country Head and Vice President, Operations.

Middle East Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity Decomissioning Oil and Gas

