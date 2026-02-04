TGS Gets Another OBN Acquisition Job in North Sea

Provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has signed of an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe, extending the acquisition campaign further.

The company’s node-on-a-rope crew is scheduled to start acquisition in early April and the contract has a duration of approximately 45 days.

"We are very pleased with this contract award, which extends our OBN acquisition campaign in Europe for the 2026 season. Our node-on-a-rope crew ensures efficient acquisition of high-quality data over a well-established producing field for a repeat customer.

“The data is used to optimize resource extraction, and the contract contributes to our ongoing efforts to lead the way in acquiring and delivering high-quality data,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.