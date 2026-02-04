Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Gets Another OBN Acquisition Job in North Sea

Published

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has signed of an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe, extending the acquisition campaign further.

The company’s node-on-a-rope crew is scheduled to start acquisition in early April and the contract has a duration of approximately 45 days.

"We are very pleased with this contract award, which extends our OBN acquisition campaign in Europe for the 2026 season. Our node-on-a-rope crew ensures efficient acquisition of high-quality data over a well-established producing field for a repeat customer.

“The data is used to optimize resource extraction, and the contract contributes to our ongoing efforts to lead the way in acquiring and delivering high-quality data,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

