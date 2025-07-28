Shelf Drilling Secures Work for Jack-Up Rigs in UK and Egypt

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured work for two of its jack-up drilling rigs in U.K. and Egypt, under new contracts and extensions worth collectively around $35 million.

Shelf Drilling has signed a one-year extension for the Rig 141 in direct continuation of its current contract for operations in the Gulf of Suez, offshore Egypt.

The rig is working for Gemsa Petroleum Company (Gempteco).

The total estimated value for the additional one-year firm term is approximately $23 million.

Following the extension, the expected availability of the rig is February 2027, according to Shelf Drilling.

The Rig 141 jack-up is of Marathon LeTourneau 82-SD-C design, built in 1982. It can accommodate 100 people, and is capable of operations at water depths of 250 ft.

Also, the company secured a new contract for its premium jack-up rig, Shelf Drilling Fortress, for operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The contract is for one firm well with an estimated duration of three months, and a total value of approximately $12 million.

Operations are expected to start in late August or early September 2025. The rig most recently concluded a contract in the U.K. in May 2025 for TotalEnergies.

Built in 2014, Shelf Drilling Fortress is a 400 foot jack-up drilling rig of Friede & Goldman JU-3000N design. The rig’s maximum drilling depth is 35,000 feet, and can accommodate 150 people.

“This award reflects continued demand for our high-specification rigs and our strong track record of safety and operational excellence. We remain focused on securing additional work to maximize fleet utilization across key regions,” said Greg O’Brien, CEO.