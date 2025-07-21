Vår Energi Makes Commercial Gas Discocvery in Norwegian Sea

Vår Energi has made a new commercial gas and condensate discovery in the Vidsyn exploration well, located close to the its operated Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea.

The discovery is the third commercial discovery for Vår Energi so far in 2025 and will be evaluated as a potential tie-in to Fenja.

The discovery was made on the Vidsyn ridge, which has the potential to hold up to 100 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) gross.

The Vidsyn well confirms discovered recoverable resources in the range of 25 to 40 mmboe gross, which are considered commercial. The remaining potential of the ridge will be assessed through an appraisal programme, to facilitate for a fast track development.

The well encountered very good quality reservoirs with over 200 metres of hydrocarbon column.

The discovery is located updip of a previous exploration well, providing a clear framework confirming commerciality and supporting further evaluation of the broader Vidsyn ridge.

The reservoir contains high quality gas-condensate only eight kilometres from the existing Fenja subsea infrastructure, which is tied into the Njord host facility.

The drilling operation was conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig.

“Vidsyn is an exciting discovery unlocking a much larger potential along the ridge in our operated Fenja area and adding high-value barrels to be developed leveraging existing infrastructure in which Vår Energi holds significant equity,” said Luca Dragonetti, SVP Exploration, Vår Energi.

The partners in the in the production license 586, where the discovery was made, are Vår Energi (operator, 75%), DNO’s wholly-owned subsidiaries DNO Norge (7.5%) and Sval Energi (17.5%).