Brava Energia in Negotiations to Offload Gas Wells to Eneva

Brazil's Brava Energia is negotiating the sale of three gas wells to Eneva in a deal that could be worth around $450 million, Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Two wells are located in the Manati and Peroa offshore fields, and one in the Reconcavo onshore field, Valor said, citing unnamed sources.

Sources also told Valor that Colombian oil firm Ecopetrol would be eyeing a stake in Brava of up to 50% by buying shares from small stakeholders.

Brava said in a statement it is "always alert to opportunities in its areas of operation," but does not comment on potential deals.

Eneva declined to comment. Ecopetrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





(Reuters - Reporting by Isabel Teles; Additional reporting from Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)