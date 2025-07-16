MODEC, Eld Energy Advance FPSO Offshore Fuel Cell Pilot

MODEC has entered into a contract with Eld Energy, a Norwegian fuel cell system company, to design and manufacture a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system pilot unit intended for installation on one of the MODEC-operated floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

In February 2025, MODEC awarded a feasibility study contract to Eld Energy, marking the beginning of Phase 1 activities of SOFC development as one of the critical decarbonization initiatives.

Following the successful completion of Phase 1, MODEC decided to proceed with Phase 2 activities with Eld Energy, which include engineering, manufacturing, installation, and offshore pilot testing of a 40 kW SOFC system.

The unit, to be manufactured by Eld Energy at its facility in Norway, is scheduled for installation in 2026.

This deployment marks a significant step toward demonstrating the viability of solid oxide fuel cells in offshore environments – offering a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional power sources.

This phase follows the successful feasibility study, during which the two companies collaborated on system design and integration studies. As part of the study, a successful laboratory test was conducted using simulated produced gas, including heavier hydrocarbons – a critical milestone that enabled the progression to Phase 2.

Eld Energy’s solution is said to offer high-efficiency power generation with low emissions, aligning with the maritime and energy sectors' drive toward more sustainable operations.

By integrating advanced SOFC systems into offshore infrastructure, the companies aim to reduce environmental impact while maintaining operational reliability. The Phase 2 pilot test represents the first real-world implementation of SOFC technology on an FPSO.

“We are thrilled to take this step-ahead with Eld Energy in the innovation of SOFC as an alternative power generation system.

“Although we foresee technical hurdles to overcome in this R&D journey, we are committed to pioneering into it with a strong will to provide solutions that deliver stable energy with low GHG emissions,” said Koichi Matsumiya, Chief Technical Officer of MODEC.