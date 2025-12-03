Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EU Moves to Ban Russian Gas Imports by 2027

Published

© vchalup / Adobe Stock
© vchalup / Adobe Stock

The European Council said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with the European Parliament on phasing out Russian gas imports by 2027 as part of an effort to end dependency on Russian energy.

The agreement will include a legally binding, stepwise prohibition on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas imports from Russia with a full ban from the end of 2026 and autumn 2027, respectively.

As of October, Russia accounted for 12% of EU gas imports, down from 45% before its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Hungary, France and Belgium among the countries still receiving Russian gas.


(Reuters - Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

LNG Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies, Partners to Plug Financing Gap at $20B...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

BOTAS Inks 10-Year LNG Supply Deals with SEFE and Eni
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

Harbour Energy Set to Cut 100 Offshore Jobs
The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Elisabeth Sahl - Equinor)

Equinor Signs 10-Year Gas Supply Deal

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Kongsberg Maritime Marks 50 Years of Dynamic Positioning

Kongsberg Maritime Marks 50 Ye

LSP Renewables Gets CIP’s Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan

LSP Renewables Gets CIP’s Offs

TotalEnergies, Partners to Plug Financing Gap at $20B Mozambique LNG Project

TotalEnergies, Partners to Plu

Miros, Marine Tech Agree to Develop Next-Gen Marine Sensing Systems

Miros, Marine Tech Agree to De

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine