EnerMech Hires Former SLB Executive to Lead Energy Solutions Division

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has named Nuno de Sousa as senior vice president for energy solutions, strengthening its technical capabilities and expanding its presence across global markets.

De Sousa brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering, subsea systems, pipeline services and specialist technical solutions. He joins from SLB’s OneSubsea business, where he served as global head of engineering for umbilical systems and cables, overseeing product portfolios, engineering standards and market strategy.

In his new role, de Sousa will lead EnerMech’s global energy solutions team to enhance service delivery, strengthen the technical offering and support growth across offshore and onshore markets. He will work with the company’s executive team to deepen customer partnerships and pursue new commercial opportunities.

As part of the leadership changes, Frazer Thomson has been appointed senior vice president for technical solutions with responsibility for technical leadership across the energy and industrial and infrastructure service lines. He will also take on the role of country manager for the Americas. David Gutierrez will continue as vice president of business development in the Americas.

“Nuno brings exceptional technical expertise, commercial insight and a passion for developing high-performing teams. His appointment reflects the ambition to strengthen our Energy Solutions offering and seize new opportunities across global markets. Together with Frazer’s expanded role and David’s continued BD leadership, we are aligning our strongest capabilities to accelerate growth, improve customer outcomes and enhance our competitive position,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech’s CEO.