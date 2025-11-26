Venture Global, Tokyo Gas Ink 20-Year LNG Supply Deal

U.S.-based Venture Global and Japan’s Tokyo Gas have signed a new long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement (SPA).

Under the SPA, Tokyo Gas will procure 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Venture Global for 20 years, starting in 2030.

This deal marks 7.75MTPA of SPAs signed by Venture Global in the last six months.

“With nearly 8 MTPA of new long-term commitments signed this year, Venture Global is pleased to build on our commercial momentum through this new partnership with Tokyo Gas.

“Tokyo Gas is a pioneer in the LNG industry and leading provider of natural gas to Japan, and we look forward to working with them as we grow our position as a top LNG supplier to Japan. This agreement will contribute significantly to the US-Japan balance of trade over the duration of the SPA, providing Japan with affordable, reliable American LNG,” said Mike Sabel, Venture Global CEO.