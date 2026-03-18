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$112M Offshore Vessel Acquisition Finalized

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Image courtesy Next Geosolutions
Image courtesy Next Geosolutions

Next Geosolutions has finalized financing to support the acquisition of a new offshore vessel, strengthening its fleet and subsea service capabilities as demand grows in the offshore energy sector.

The Italy-based marine geosciences and offshore construction support specialist said it has secured backing from Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for the purchase of the vessel Siem Day, which will be renamed NG Supporter. The total investment is valued at approximately $112 million.

The two financial institutions are providing 70% of the funding, with a 10-year repayment term. Intesa Sanpaolo is acting as lead bank, underwriting 60% of the financed amount, while CDP is contributing the remaining 40%.

The acquisition marks a key step in Next Geosolutions’ fleet expansion strategy, first outlined earlier this year, and supports the company’s broader push to strengthen its position in offshore construction and subsea services.

Company executives said the NG Supporter will play a strategic role in diversifying operations and enhancing capabilities across international markets, particularly in support of offshore energy projects.

The transaction also underscores continued institutional support for Italian companies expanding globally in high-tech and energy sectors, with both lenders highlighting the deal as part of broader efforts to back industrial growth and competitiveness.

With the addition of the new vessel, Next Geosolutions is positioning itself to capture increased demand for specialized offshore support tonnage as subsea activity and energy transition projects accelerate worldwide.


Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy OSV

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$112M Offshore Vessel Acquisition Finalized

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