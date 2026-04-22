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DeepOcean to Install Inter-Array Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

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(Credit: DeepOcean)
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a contract to support installation of inter-array cables at the TPC offshore wind farm phase 2 (TPC-II) off Taiwan.

The scope includes installation of cables connecting turbines to offshore substations, as well as engineering and project management services.

DeepOcean will work with Dong Fang Offshore and use the subsea vessel Orient Adventurer, which has been upgraded with new remotely operated vehicles, an under-deck carousel and a cable lay system.

“We look forward to working together with Dong Fang Offshore on this significant project. The project win demonstrates the quality and commitment we bring to the global offshore wind industry, working across Europe, Americas and now Asia-Pacific. Delivering high-quality solutions whilst understanding the local requirements from our regional presence is a key part of our operating model,” said Mitchell Pike, DeepOcean’s Executive Vice President.

The project will be managed locally by DeepOcean’s offshore renewables team, supported by cable installation specialists in Europe, with work starting immediately and scheduled for completion in 2026.

TPC-II is located about 6.5 to 20 km off the coast of Changhua County and has a capacity of 295 MW, comprising 31 turbines connected by a 66 kV inter-array cable network.

Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Subsea Cables Offshore Wind

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