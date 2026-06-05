Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Enters Gambia with Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration License

Published

Illustration (Credit: Eni)
Illustration (Credit: Eni)

Eni has signed a petroleum exploration development and production license agreement with the government of The Gambia for the offshore Block A1.

Block A1 covers an area of approximately 1,300 square kilometres in water depths ranging from 1,250 metres to 3,300 metres.

The acreage is located in a region of the Atlantic margin where hydrocarbon discoveries have previously been made, according to Eni.

The agreement was signed by Eni and The Gambia's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, represented by Minister of Energy and Petroleum Nani Juwara.

The award marks Eni's entry into The Gambia and expands the company's exploration portfolio in West Africa.

Eni said the move is aligned with its exploration strategy of building a geographically diversified portfolio that includes opportunities in proven but still underexplored and emerging areas, as well as frontier regions with high potential.

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Sempra, TotalEnergies Produce First LNG at Mexico’s ECA...
(Credit: Petronas)

Petronas Signs Offshore Oil Recovery Collaboration Deal
(Credit: ASRY)

ASRY Marks 200th Offshore Rig Milestone with Valaris...
An artist’s illustration showing a floating production system with mooring spread (Credit: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne, AMOG Join Forces on Subsea Asset Integrity...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

BV M&O: More than Just Classification

BV M&O: More than Just Classif

Current News

Eni Enters Gambia with Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration License

Eni Enters Gambia with Offshor

Van Oord Wraps Up Cable Installation at Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord Wraps Up Cable Instal

Sempra, TotalEnergies Produce First LNG at Mexico’s ECA LNG Project

Sempra, TotalEnergies Produce

Viridien Appoints Former SLB Executive as CEO

Viridien Appoints Former SLB E

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine