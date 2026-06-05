Eni Enters Gambia with Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration License

Eni has signed a petroleum exploration development and production license agreement with the government of The Gambia for the offshore Block A1.

Block A1 covers an area of approximately 1,300 square kilometres in water depths ranging from 1,250 metres to 3,300 metres.

The acreage is located in a region of the Atlantic margin where hydrocarbon discoveries have previously been made, according to Eni.

The agreement was signed by Eni and The Gambia's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, represented by Minister of Energy and Petroleum Nani Juwara.

The award marks Eni's entry into The Gambia and expands the company's exploration portfolio in West Africa.

Eni said the move is aligned with its exploration strategy of building a geographically diversified portfolio that includes opportunities in proven but still underexplored and emerging areas, as well as frontier regions with high potential.