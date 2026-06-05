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Van Oord Wraps Up Cable Installation at Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

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(Credit: Iberdrola Deutschland)
(Credit: Iberdrola Deutschland)

Iberdrola has completed the inter-array cable installation campaign for its Windanker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The campaign was carried out by Van Oord and involved the installation of 21 inter-array cables, with 28 km of cable laid and buried. The work was completed on schedule, the company said.

According to Iberdrola, the campaign accumulated 360,000 working hours without any lost-time incidents.

The Windanker offshore wind farm is located about 45 km northeast of the island of Rügen and will add 315 MW of generation capacity to Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub.

The project will feature 21 Siemens Gamesa 15 MW wind turbines and is expected to supply renewable electricity to approximately 315,000 households.

Windanker is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2027.

Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Offshore Wind

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