DEME to Install Foundations at Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm

Belgium marine contractor DEME has secured a contract to transport and install foundations for the first phase of the Zeevonk offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The project, jointly owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Energy Transition Fund I, will have a total installed capacity of about 1 GW.

Under the contract, valued between $170 million and $340 million (€150 million and €300 million), DEME will provide intermediate transport of monopiles, marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, transport and installation of 69 monopile foundations, and installation of a filter layer for scour protection.

Located 63 km to 84 km off the Dutch coast near Bergen aan Zee, the Zeevonk project is scheduled to begin offshore construction in 2028, subject to a final investment decision.

The work will be carried out using several vessels from DEME's fleet, including the Orion offshore installation vessel for monopile installation, supported by a jack-up installation vessel for secondary steel and a fallpipe vessel for scour protection.

"Developing a project of this scale requires strong partnerships and deep offshore expertise. DEME has a proven track record in offshore wind and we are pleased to welcome them to Zeevonk. This contract marks another important milestone as we continue to advance the project and work towards delivering one of the Netherlands’ next large-scale offshore wind projects,” said Felix Würtenberger, CEO of Zeevonk.

"We are excited to build on our strong partnership with Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the joint owners of Zeevonk, who have placed their trust in DEME. As the Netherlands continues to be a key market for offshore wind, Zeevonk will play a crucial role in advancing the energy transition. We look forward to bringing our expertise and capabilities to support the successful delivery of this landmark project, together with our supply chain partners,” added Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director Northern Europe at DEME.