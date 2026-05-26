Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strategic Marine Delivers More Supa Swath CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

Published

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine and Mainprize Offshore have signed a Protocol of Delivery and Acceptance (PODA) for the MO15 and MO16 crew transfer vessels (CTVs), extending a multi-vessel offshore renewables vessel program announced in 2024.

The agreement follows the earlier delivery of the MO10, MO11, MO12 and MO14 Supa Swath vessels.

The new vessels are intended to support offshore wind operations and maintenance activities in Europe as Mainprize Offshore continues expanding its fleet.

The vessels, designed by Walker Marine Design, are engineered for offshore renewables operations and feature advanced propulsion systems, seakeeping capabilities, and navigation and communications technologies, according to the companies.

Mainprize Offshore said the vessels would strengthen its ability to support offshore renewables projects across Europe.

“The signing of the PODA for MO15 and MO16 marks another important milestone in our partnership with Strategic Marine. Their proven track record in delivering robust, high-performance vessels gives us confidence that both vessels will strengthen our fleet’s ability to support offshore renewables projects across Europe,” said Bob Mainprize, Managing Director of Mainprize Offshore.

“We are delighted to formalize the PODA signing for MO15 and MO16 with Mainprize Offshore. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative vessel solutions that meet the evolving needs of the offshore renewables industry and underscores the strength of our partnership,” added Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.

Mainprize Offshore operates CTVs serving offshore wind projects across the UK and Europe, while Strategic Marine is a Singapore-based shipbuilder focused on civilian and defense vessels.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind CTV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: EnerMech)

EnerMech Teams Up with Optilift for Smart Offshore Crane...
© ANEK / Adobe Stock

Oil Prices Rise as Iran Talks Stall and Inventories Shrink
Nexans Electra CLV (Credit: Ulstein)

Ulstein Delivers Cable Layer Newbuild to Nexans
(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Orders High-Capacity CLV for Offshore Wind Market

Sponsored

Safer Offshore Operations with Smart Maintenance

Safer Offshore Operations with Smart Maintenance

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Sp

Current News

Amplitude Energy Takes Stake in Artisan Gas Field

Amplitude Energy Takes Stake i

SBM Offshore’s SWIR Technology Receives ABS Statement of Maturity

SBM Offshore’s SWIR Technology

Baker Hughes Expands Integrated Well Construction Contract with Petrobras

Baker Hughes Expands Integrate

Mexican Billionaire Slim Calls Pemex's Lakach Project “Irrational”

Mexican Billionaire Slim Calls

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine