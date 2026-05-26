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ABL Gets Onboard Australia’s Largest Offshore Decom Campaign

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Pioneering Spirit vessel (Credit: Allseas)
Pioneering Spirit vessel (Credit: Allseas)

ABL has been hired to support Esso Australia Resources as preparations advance for what the company described as Australia’s largest offshore decommissioning campaign in the Bass Strait.

The Gippsland Decommissioning Campaign #1 Project is expected to involve removal of up to 13 offshore platforms beginning in 2027 using Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit vessel.

Esso, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, operates the Bass Strait assets as part of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture. The infrastructure includes around 400 wells, six subsea facilities, more than 800 kilometres of subsea pipelines and 19 offshore platforms.

The campaign is expected to remove approximately 60,000 tonnes of offshore structures, with a target to recycle more than 95% of recovered materials.

ABL has been contracted to provide marine warranty survey services covering suitability surveys, technical review and approval of decommissioning documentation, and offshore attendance during warranted operations.

The company said preparations for the offshore lifting campaign are already well advanced.

“This is a landmark project for Australia’s offshore industry, involving highly complex marine operations, including offshore lifting, transportation and discharge of substantial tonnage of assets that are up to half a century old. Our extensive track record and multi-disciplined expertise that we offer in decommissioning, alongside our deep experience in offshore Australia – makes ABL well positioned to support Esso in reducing risk and optimizing their operations,” said Adam Solomons, East Coast Manager at ABL Australia.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Decommissioning Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

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