TGS Secures OBN Survey Contract off Norway

Energy data and intelligence specialist TGS has secured of an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in the Norwegian North Sea.

Mobilization will start in June, and the contract has a duration of approximately 25 days.

"We are very pleased to secure additional OBN work offshore Norway for the 2026 summer season. We already have an acquisition campaign ongoing for our node-on-a-rope crew, and this contract will be carried out in parallel using a ROV-based solution.

“Our strong track record in project execution, combined with our ability to deliver high-quality data on time, were key factors in the award of this contract to TGS. I am confident that we will provide our client with valuable insights to support their optimization of oil and gas production,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.