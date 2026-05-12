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OneSubsea Brings Envirex Subsea Business Under Its Wing

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(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)
(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has completed the acquisition of the subsea business of Norway-based Envirex Group.

The transaction expands OneSubsea’s access to Envirex’s specialized technologies and supports the continued development and deployment of innovative subsea solutions, including umbilical-less and wireless systems.

Customers will benefit from a wider technology portfolio and more consistent global support, the company said.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for SLB OneSubsea and expands our ability to meet growing market demand for next-generation subsea solutions. With the addition of Envirex’s specialized technologies we are well positioned to deliver greater reliability, flexibility and value to our customers,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea.

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