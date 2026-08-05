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Fugro Secures India Deepwater Drilling ROV Contract

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(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Survey India has been awarded a three-year contract by Vantage International Management Company to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV)-based deepwater drill support services for ONGC's offshore drilling operations in India.

Under the contract, Fugro will support drilling and completion activities in water depths of up to 3,000 meters aboard the Platinum Explorer drillship as part of ONGC's deepwater exploration program, which is aimed at developing new offshore energy reserves, strengthening India's energy security and supporting long-term domestic oil and gas production.

The scope of work includes subsea installation and intervention, drilling and completion support, blowout preventer (BOP) and well-control monitoring, cementing observation and seabed inspection. Fugro will deploy its FCV3000 ROV system to support the drilling campaign.

"This project reflects strong collaboration and trust between Fugro and its partners to support a strategically important deepwater drilling program in India. By bringing specialist ROV expertise and reliable subsea support, Fugro is helping enable safe, efficient operations while contributing to the success of complex offshore developments,” said Sriram Sreenivasan, Business Line Manager for Marine Asset Integrity at Fugro in the Middle East and India.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia ROV Oil and Gas

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