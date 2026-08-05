Dajin Heavy Delivers Second KING-Class Offshore Wind Logistics Vessel

China-based offshore wind foundations manufacturer Dajin Heavy Industry has delivered KING TWO, the second 40,000 DWT heavy deck carrier in its self-developed and self-built KING series.

The delivery represents a step in expanding the company's offshore vessel-building capabilities, marking the transition of the vessel class into standardized batch construction following the commercial deployment of KING ONE.

KING TWO has an overall length of 239.8 meters, a beam of 51 meters, a 12,000-square-metre cargo deck, and a range of 16,000 nautical miles.

The heavy deck carrier is designed to transport ultra-large offshore structures, including 15-25 MW offshore wind monopiles, jackets and floating foundations, for long-distance heavy-lift operations.

According to Dajin Heavy Industry, KING ONE has already completed multiple transoceanic commercial voyages, providing operational validation of the vessel's performance and construction quality.

The company has established standardized production processes, an integrated supply chain collaboration system and a quality management framework that enable serial construction of sister ships while supporting scheduled deliveries, construction efficiency and cost control.

Under its fleet development plan, KING THREE is scheduled for delivery by the end of September 2026, allowing all three KING heavy deck carriers to enter service during the year.

Construction of the higher-capacity EMPEROR series ultra-wide heavy deck carriers is also progressing, the company added.

According to Dajin, the expansion of the KING and EMPEROR series supports its Deep Blue Strategy, integrating equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and ocean transportation.

The enlarged fleet is intended to support the transportation of offshore wind components for domestic and international projects, strengthen supply chain resilience and support Dajin Heavy Industry's transformation into an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) service provider.