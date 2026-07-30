First Transition Pieces Head to Nordlicht Offshore Wind Farm

CS Wind has delivered the first transition pieces for Vattenfall's Nordlicht offshore wind project, marking the start of shipments to what is set to become Germany's largest offshore wind development.

The transition pieces were loaded out from the Port of Aalborg and are bound for the German North Sea, where they will be installed as part of the Nordlicht I wind farm, the company said.

The delivery follows the start of offshore construction earlier this month, when Vattenfall installed the first monopile for the Nordlicht offshore wind cluster.

DEME is responsible for transporting and installing the monopile foundations and transition pieces for both the Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II projects. The monopiles are being manufactured by EEW Special Pipe Constructions in Rostock, while the transition pieces are being supplied by CS Wind in Aalborg.

Nordlicht I will comprise 68 monopile and transition piece foundations. The Nordlicht offshore wind cluster, located about 85 kilometres north of the German island of Borkum, consists of the 980 MW Nordlicht I project and the 630 MW Nordlicht II project.

Both wind farms are scheduled to enter operation in 2028 and are expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity annually once fully commissioned. Vattenfall has said the projects will feature turbine towers partially made from low-emission steel, reducing their overall carbon footprint by around 16%.