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Vantris Energy Secures Petronas’ Offshore Drilling Work Orders

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(Credit: Vantris Energy)
(Credit: Vantris Energy)

Vantris Energy has secured new offshore engineering and drilling work in Malaysia, including a transportation and installation (T&I) work order from Petronas and a tender-assisted drilling rig (TADR) assignment and contract for offshore development drilling campaigns.

Under the engineering and construction segment, VTEB Offshore, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Vantris Energy formerly known as Sapura Offshore, was awarded a work order by Petronas for offshore transportation and installation services under an existing T&I contract for offshore facilities.

The work began in the second quarter of calendar year 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027.

The company's drilling business also received a Notice of Assignment (NOA) from Petronas and a new contract from Vestigo Petroleum to provide tender-assisted drilling rig services.

The two awards are expected to commence sequentially during the third quarter of calendar year 2026 and will support offshore development drilling campaigns in Malaysia.

Following the awards, Vantris Energy said its order book exceeds $1.4 billion (RM6 billion), reflecting its strategy of expanding work aligned with its core capabilities.

"Following the completion of our restructuring, we entered the new financial year with a clearer strategic direction and a stronger operational foundation. These awards reflect the continued progress we are making in rebuilding the business through disciplined and focused execution."

"Our priority is to strengthen our position in core markets where we have proven capabilities, established customer relationships and a strong execution track record. Equally important is the way we work with our clients – through closer collaboration and co-creation to develop practical, value-driven solutions that support their project objectives safely and efficiently,” said Muhammad Zamri Jusoh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Vantris Energy.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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