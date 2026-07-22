Chevron Enlists Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig for Drilling Job off Malaysia

Velesto Energy has secured a contract worth approximately $51 million from Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron, to provide integrated rig, drilling and completion services for the North Malay Basin Full Field Development Campaign.

The contract will see Velesto's NAGA 8 jack-up rig support Chevron Malaysia's 2026-2028 drilling campaign, with operations scheduled to begin in August 2026.

Velesto said the award marks its second integrated rig, drilling and completion (i-RDC) contract supporting the North Malay Basin development program.

The contract was awarded to Velesto's wholly owned subsidiary, Velesto Drilling, by Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia, a production arrangement contractor of Petronas.

The company said the award strengthens its position as a provider of integrated offshore drilling services in Malaysia and supports its continued delivery of rig, drilling and completion services for offshore development projects.