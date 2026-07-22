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Chevron Enlists Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig for Drilling Job off Malaysia

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NAGA 8 jack-up rig (Credit: Velesto Energy)
NAGA 8 jack-up rig (Credit: Velesto Energy)

Velesto Energy has secured a contract worth approximately $51 million from Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron, to provide integrated rig, drilling and completion services for the North Malay Basin Full Field Development Campaign.

The contract will see Velesto's NAGA 8 jack-up rig support Chevron Malaysia's 2026-2028 drilling campaign, with operations scheduled to begin in August 2026.

Velesto said the award marks its second integrated rig, drilling and completion (i-RDC) contract supporting the North Malay Basin development program.

The contract was awarded to Velesto's wholly owned subsidiary, Velesto Drilling, by Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia, a production arrangement contractor of Petronas.

The company said the award strengthens its position as a provider of integrated offshore drilling services in Malaysia and supports its continued delivery of rig, drilling and completion services for offshore development projects.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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