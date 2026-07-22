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Allseas Hires Vallourec to Supply Pipes for Brazilian Offshore Project

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(Credit: Vallourec)
(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec has secured a contract from Allseas to supply carbon steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 offshore oil project in Brazil, being developed by the Unitized ATAPU consortium operated by Petrobras.

The contract covers the supply of 143 kilometers of rigid risers and flowlines, representing about 19,000 tons of bare seamless line pipe.

The Atapu 2 development is located in the Santos Basin, around 230 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in water depths of 2,000 to 2,350 meters. The production system will comprise 18 wells connected directly to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel through rigid risers.

Vallourec said the seamless line pipes will be manufactured at its Jeceaba facility in Brazil, while thermal insulation coating will be carried out at its Serra plant using capabilities acquired through its purchase of Thermotite do Brasil.

Pipelines Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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