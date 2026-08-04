ADNOC, SLB Roll Out AI Platform Across More Than 120 Drilling Rigs

ADNOC, in collaboration with SLB, has deployed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Real-Time Operations Center (RTOC) platform across its fleet of more than 120 drilling rigs, aiming to improve drilling performance, reduce engineering effort and strengthen operational oversight across its onshore and offshore assets.

The platform, developed in the United Arab Emirates and powered by SLB's DrillOps intelligent well delivery and insights solutions, consolidates live drilling data from the company's rig fleet into a single operating environment, enabling business, asset and drilling teams to monitor operations, identify risks earlier and make faster decisions.

According to ADNOC, the RTOC replaces multiple tools and reduces engineering effort by 30-40%, allowing engineers to oversee two to three times more rigs while maintaining effective supervision.

AI-powered analytics and automated dashboards also shorten reporting cycles from several days to hours, while analysis of real-time drilling data helps identify potential issues before they escalate, reducing incident response times by 4-12 hours and helping avoid one to two days of rig downtime.

The platform has been deployed on ADNOC Drilling's rig fleet to support ADNOC Onshore and ADNOC Offshore, providing AI-driven operational insights designed to improve decision-making, enhance performance and reduce operational risks while advancing more autonomous drilling operations.

"The RTOC creates value across ADNOC’s drilling operations every minute by embedding AI into the heart of our drilling operations, helping our teams make faster, smarter decisions at scale. Built securely here in the UAE, it is further proof that ADNOC is moving from AI ambition to real-world impact as we become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO.

"DrillOps transforms real-time drilling data into operational intelligence that helps teams make faster, more informed decisions. Deployed within ADNOC’s sovereign cloud environment, the technology provides the scalable digital foundation for AI-enabled workflows across one of the industry’s largest rig fleets and supports the continued progression toward more autonomous operations,” added Rakesh Jaggi, President, Digital, SLB.

The RTOC platform was developed in the UAE and is hosted within ADNOC's cloud environment, keeping critical operational data and workflows under UAE jurisdiction to strengthen data security, operational resilience and long-term digital independence.